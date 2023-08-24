Dental Practice Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Forecast, And Drivers For 2023-2032

Dental Practice Management Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Dental Practice Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the dental practice management market size is predicted to reach $2.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.8%.

The growth in the dental practice management market is due to growing dental visits. North America region is expected to hold the largest dental practice management market share. Major players in the dental practice management market include Henry Schein Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC, ACE Dental, Carestream Dental, Curve Dental Inc.

Dental Practice Management Market Segments

• By Deployment Mode: Web-Based, Cloud-Based, On-Premise

• By Application: Patient Communication Software, Invoice/Billing Software, Payment Processing Software, Insurance Management, Other Applications

• By End User: Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global dental practice management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The dental practice management refer to software solutions and tools used to operate dental, medical, and healthcare practices in an efficient and organized method. The purpose of the software is to help in improving communication between dentists, their staff, and patients by increasing the legibility of clinical notes and documents and reducing clinical mistakes in the process.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Dental Practice Management Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

