Animal Feed Protein Market Size, Share, Statistics, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Animal Feed Protein Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the animal feed protein market size is predicted to reach $343.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

The growth in the animal feed protein market is due to increased demand for meat products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest animal feed protein market share.

Major animal feed protein market include Hamlet Protein A / S, DuPont de Nemours Inc., CHS Inc., Nordic Soya Oy, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Deep Branch Biotechnology Ltd.

Global Animal Feed Protein Market Segments

• By Product: Plant Protein, Animal Protein, Alternative Protein

• By Livestock: Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture, Petfood, Equine

• By Form: Dry, Liquid

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Animal feed protein is food that is fed to farm animals, typically livestock, as part of their care. Animal protein meals are utilised to feed animals as these proteins are vital structural components of animal tissues. This feed aids in the improvement of animal immunity, performance, and productivity.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Animal Feed Protein Market Trends And Strategies

4. Animal Protein Demand Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

