Global Delivery Drone Services Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the delivery drone services market size is predicted to reach $28.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 52.4%.

The growth in the delivery drone services market is due to the increasing demand for drone deliveries during COVID-19. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest delivery drone services market share. Major players in the delivery drone services market include Airbus SAS, Flirtey, Zipline, United Parcel Service, Uber Technologies Inc., Amazon Prime Air, Zomato, EHANG, FedEx, Wing Aviation LLC.

Delivery Drone Services Market Segments

• By Package Size: Less Than 2kg, 2kg to 5kg, More than 5kg

• By Range: Less Than or Equals to 25 Km, More than 25 Km

• By Application: E-Commerce, Medical Aids, Food Delivery, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global delivery drone services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Delivery drone services refer to the services provided by delivery drones, which are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of carrying lightweight packages. The delivery drone service providers offer engaged in providing contactless delivery services.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Delivery Drone Services Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

