Arrest made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1300 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two of Establishment offenses that occurred on Friday, August 13, 2023, in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 6:50 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

 

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 60-year-old Kevin Brown, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

 

