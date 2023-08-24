Updated with Photos and Video* Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 3100 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, July 31, 2023, in the 3100 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 6:40 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a knife and demanded the victims’ property. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/oBnkT2B5ToM