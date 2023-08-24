Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery Offense: 2400 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Hammer) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in the 2400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 6:15 pm, the suspect entered an establishment and approached an employee at the listed location. The suspect brandished a hammer and demanded the employee to open the cash register. The employee complied and the suspect took money from the cash register then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/qPofscv6BOo

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

