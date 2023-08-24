Suspect Sought in Burglary One and Third-Degree Sexual Abuse Offenses:1100 Block of First Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to Burglary One and Third-Degree Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred in the 1100 block of First Street, Northeast.

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at approximately 8:40 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect made forcible unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene.

The suspect in this case is described as a black male, with a dark complexion, who is 20-30 years old, with short hair, and light facial hair. He was last seen wearing a jean jacket, red shirt, and white pants. He was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.