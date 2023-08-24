Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3300 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:45 am, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The suspects then assaulted one of the victims. The suspects took the victims’ property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/aOaA3KJR5Vs

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

