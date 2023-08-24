Submit Release
Oath of Office: Valerie Manglona Ataligto serve on the CUC Board of Directors and to Mr. Daniel Quitugua Taitano to serve on the CEDA Board of Directors.

Congratulations to Ms. Valerie Manglona Atalig, who was recently sworn in to serve on the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation Board of Directors, and to Mr. Daniel Quitugua Taitano, who was sworn in to serve on the Commonwealth Economic Development Association Board of Directors.

Oath of Office: Valerie Manglona Ataligto serve on the CUC Board of Directors and to Mr. Daniel Quitugua Taitano to serve on the CEDA Board of Directors.

