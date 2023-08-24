Manchin Announces $2.5 Million for Three Research Projects at West Virginia University

August 23, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,597,108 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for three research projects at West Virginia University (WVU). The funding will support critical physics research into two-photon imaging and new quantum materials, as well as establish an innovative helium recovery system.

“West Virginia University continues to make our state proud with innovative research projects, and I’m pleased the National Science Foundation is supporting our hardworking students, faculty and staff involved with these three groundbreaking initiatives,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will help establish a high-tech helium recovery system as well as advance our understanding of new quantum materials and two-photon imaging. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster research opportunities across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below: