Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,767 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Announces $2.5 Million for Three Research Projects at West Virginia University

August 23, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,597,108 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for three research projects at West Virginia University (WVU). The funding will support critical physics research into two-photon imaging and new quantum materials, as well as establish an innovative helium recovery system.

“West Virginia University continues to make our state proud with innovative research projects, and I’m pleased the National Science Foundation is supporting our hardworking students, faculty and staff involved with these three groundbreaking initiatives,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will help establish a high-tech helium recovery system as well as advance our understanding of new quantum materials and two-photon imaging. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster research opportunities across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below:

  • $2,000,000 – West Virginia University: Enhanced Multiphoton Fluorescence Imaging of in Vivo Neural Function
    • This funding will advance a physics research project into two-photon imaging, including through upgrading existing imaging facilities at WVU.
  • $300,000 – West Virginia University: Acquisition of Helium Recovery Equipment
    • This project will establish a helium recovery system to capture, recycle and reuse helium, which will support critical research in the fields of chemistry, biology and nuclear magnetic resonance.
  • $297,108 – West Virginia University: Building an Open Source DFT+eDMFT Database for Quantum Materials
    • This project will investigate the role of new quantum materials in technological advancements, including artificial intelligence and interdisciplinary fields that bridge materials and data science.
Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Announces $2.5 Million for Three Research Projects at West Virginia University

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more