Manchin Announces $2.3 Million to Strengthen Fire Safety in West Virginia

August 23, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,384,746 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to strengthen fire safety across West Virginia. The funding will provide critical resources to seven emergency services organizations as well as support two cities in their efforts to train personnel, improve efficiency, promote public safety and advance research into firefighter health and well-being.

“Our brave West Virginia firefighters risk their lives every day to protect our communities, and we must ensure they have the necessary equipment and resources to do their jobs safely and effectively. I’m pleased FEMA is investing more than $2.3 million to strengthen fire safety and bolster emergency preparedness throughout our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our firefighters as they work tirelessly to protect West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

The funding is made possible through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program and the Fire Prevention and Safety (FP&S) Program, which are two of three grant programs under FEMA that focus on enhancing firefighter safety and public safety as they relate to fire hazards.

Individual awards listed below:

AFG awards provide critically-needed resources that equip and train emergency personnel to recognized standards, enhance operational efficiencies, foster interoperability and support community resilience.

$765,339 – Webster Springs Volunteer Fire Department

$690,076 – Blacksville Volunteer Fire Department

$256,000 – Marlinton Fire Department

$149,965 – Terra Alta Ambulance Squad

$132,428 – Capon Springs Volunteer Fire Department

$110,263 – Quinwood Volunteer Fire Department

$48,368 – Cool Springs Community Fire Department

FP&G awards help fire departments and non-profit organizations strengthen community fire prevention programs and support scientific research on improving firefighter safety, health and well-being.