SPREP through the PCCC to strengthen IPCC coordination and engagement for Pacific countries

22 August 2023, Nadi Fiji - The Pacific Meteorological Council (PMC) discussed the involvement of Pacific National and Hydrological Meteorological Services (NHMS) with the International Panel of Climate Change (IPCC) and called for stronger engagement by Pacific countries in the IPCC processes.

The discussion follows a series of Pacific regional dialogue on the IPCC WGI, WGII, WGIII and the IPCC Synthesis Report convened by the Pacific Climate Change Centre (PCCC) between 2021-2023. The dialogue was attended by many of the NHMS representatives, highlighting the need for strengthened Pacific regional coordination for the IPCC process.

The Director of the Cook Islands Met Service, Mr Arona Ngari, who has just returned from the IPCC 59th Session held in Nairobi; Kenya in July 2023, emphasised the importance of Small Island Development States (SIDS) representation at the IPCC. He said the work of PCCC to date on IPCC is very important to document the science and vulnerabilities of Pacific communities to contribute to the reports of the IPCC, highlighting the special circumstances of SIDS.

Solomon Islands Director for Meteorological Services, Mr David Hipa commended the work of the PCCC on the IPCC and highlighted the importance for the IPCC focal point nomination and facilitation as well as Pacific representation in the IPCC process.

The commendation was echoed by the Assistant Chief Executive Officer for the Meteorology Division of Samoa’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and IPCC Report Contributing Author, Dr Luteru Tauvale.

“Pacific Research Scientists can contribute to the work of the IPCC, we Pacific Islanders are living here in the Pacific, and we know exactly and experience on a daily basis the impacts of the changing climate,” he said. “These Climate change issues that we face need to be reflected in the IPCC. Our Pacific people, especially the new generations need to be aware of the mandate and the role of the IPCC so together we can take on the climate change mitigation and adaptation agenda. Young scientist could make the difference”.

The Manager of the PCCC, Ms. Ofa Kaisamy, emphasised the importance of enhancing climate science in the region and the role of the PCCC in coordinating climate science through an IPCC pacific regional mechanism for IPCC. She acknowledged the partnership with Australia National University (ANU) for the work to date on Pacific IPCC engagement.

The PMC endorsed the recommendation for “SPREP through the Pacific Climate Change Centre to support and strengthen the Pacific regional coordination and engagement with the IKPCC and related processes in collaboration with NMHMSs and other national and regional partners and agencies.” The recommendation was an outcome of the regional dialogue organised by the PCCC in May 2023 to support member countries on the coordination and engagement with the IPCC processes, to ensure Pacific realities and challenges are reflected in the IPCC processes and reports.

Also discussed was how to align Pacific regional climate (science and services) research and associated capacity development as part of such processes. The emphasis was placed on the key strategic guidance of the Pacific Climate Change Science and Services Research Roadmap, aligned to the role of the PCCC and its core functions of applied research, capacity building, knowledge brokerage and innovation.

The paper presented to the PMC focussed on the research partnership framework being developed by the PCCC to facilitate engagement and coordination of climate change research in the region. The partnership framework facilitates several initiatives which included partnership with the Institute for Climate, Energy & Disaster Solutions of the Australian National University have conducted 3 Pacific webinars on IPCC Sixth Assessment Report 6 (AR6).

In Nadi Fiji last week, the sixth Pacific Met Council meeting (PMC-6) discussed the need for Pacific engagement in the IPCC process and acknowledged the key role of NMHSs in the development and delivery of Pacific climate science relevant across multiple timescales, and development/implementation of science-based functions of the PI-RCC-N. and recommended.

The PMC encouraged nomination of national IPCC focal points and an alternative IPCC focal point and recommended that SPREP, through the Pacific Climate Change Centre (PCCC), support and strengthen Pacific regional coordination and engagement with the IPCC and related processes in collaboration with NMHSs and other national regional partners and agencies.

ABOUT THE PCCC

The Pacific Climate Change Centre (PCCC) is the regional Centre of excellence for climate change information, research, and innovation, hosted at the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) in Apia, Samoa.

As a Centre of excellence, the PCCC is mandated to provide practical information, support, and training to address the adaptation and mitigation priorities of Pacific Island communities.

The PCCC is underpinned by strong partnerships with Pacific Governments, applied research institutions, donors, civil society, and the private sector. The PCCC is a partnership between the Governments of Japan and Samoa. It is funded under grant aid through JICA for Samoa as the host country of SPREP. Additionally, the Centre receives generous funding and support from the Governments of New Zealand, Ireland, and Australia

