Roma Port of Entry CBP officers take custody of man, verify outstanding homicide warrant

ROMA, Texas– U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Roma Port of Entry today took custody from Government of Mexico officers of a wanted man at mid-bridge and verified he had an outstanding warrant for homicide.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to work closely with our Government of Mexico, state and local law enforcement partners and assisted in taking custody and verifying a warrant for a man wanted for a violent alleged crime in the U.S.,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma Port of Entry.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, CBP officers at Roma International Bridge took custody from Government of Mexico officers of pedestrian Alfredo Reyna Lerma, a 41-year-old U.S. citizen and escorted him to secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony warrant for homicide and was wanted by Rio Grande City Police Department. CBP officers turned Reyna Lerma over to High Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force Area officers for transport to county jail.

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.