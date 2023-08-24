08/23/23-Army Corps invites public comment on proposed plan for beneficial use of dredged material along the Hale‘iwa Beach Park shoreline

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

August 23, 2023

Army Corps invites public comment on proposed plan for beneficial use of dredged material along the Hale‘iwa Beach Park shoreline

HONOLULU – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Honolulu District, in partnership with the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation, is announcing the release of a second Draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Assessment (IFR/EA), which identifies a proposed plan for beneficial use of dredged material along the Hale‘iwa Beach Park shoreline, in Hale‘iwa, Island of O‘ahu, Hawai‘i (Figure 1).

The recommended plan will beneficially use beach quality sand dredged from the Hale‘iwa Small Boat Harbor and an offshore sand deposit in Waialua Bay to restore the beach along a 1,600 foot stretch of Hale‘iwa Beach fronting the Hale‘iwa Beach Park (Figure 2). The existing shoreline is eroding, leaving the comfort station and a historic monument exposed to damage from wave attack and storm surge. Without protection, landside infrastructure at Hale‘iwa Beach Park is at imminent risk of damage. The restored beach will also provide 4.2 acres of beach habitat suitable for sea turtle and Hawaiian monk seal haul out and basking.

The Hale‘iwa Small Boat Harbor Maintenance Dredging and Beach Restoration Project is administered under Section 1122 of the Water Resources Development Act of 2016 (Public Law 114-322), as amended, which authorizes USACE to investigate feasible beneficial uses of dredged material for the purpose of reducing storm damage to property and infrastructure.

Pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act, USACE invites the public to comment on potential environmental effects of the beneficial use of dredged material beach restoration project. In December 2020, USACE released a Draft IFR/EA for this project to solicit public and agency comment. Based on public comment and USACE legal review, USACE has added to the environmental analysis, in particular as it relates to dredged material disposal alternatives to beneficial reuse of dredged material for shoreline protection. There has been no change to the recommended plan between the 2020 Draft IFR/EA and this second Draft IFR/EA.

A 30-day public comment period runs from August 23 through September 25, 2023. Written comments may be submitted as follows:

E-Mail:

[email protected]

Postal Mail:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District

ATTN: CEPOH-PPC (Hale‘iwa)

230 Otake Street, 3rd Floor

Fort Shafter, Hawai‘i 96858-5440

Comments received during this review period will be incorporated into the Final IFR/EA and the administrative record.

Visit Study Website: The Draft IFR/EA is available for download at the USACE study website located at: https://www.poh.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Civil-Works-Projects/Haleiwa-Small-Boat-Harbor/

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for delivering vital engineering solutions, in collaboration with our partners, to secure the nation, energize our economy, and reduce disaster risk. As the nation’s lead engineering and public works agency, we deliver quality projects, on time and within budget, – safely – for the American people.

For more information:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District Public Affairs

O:808-835-4003 / M:808-490-8280

[email protected]

Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources Communications

O: 808-587-0396

[email protected]