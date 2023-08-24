PHILIPPINES, August 24 - Press Release

August 24, 2023 Gatchalian eyes expansion of voucher system to address classroom congestion Senator Win Gatchalian once again pushed his proposal to expand the voucher system to address the congestion of classrooms in public schools, especially in urban areas. According to the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, the expanded voucher system will address the problem of public school congestion while sparing the government from allocating more resources for the construction of classrooms, which will also take more time. The voucher system currently covers senior high school learners through the Senior High School Voucher Program (SHS-VP), a program of financial assistance where qualified SHS learners from participating private or non-Department of Education (DepEd) schools receive subsidies in the form of vouchers. Gatchalian previously said that he wants the expanded voucher system to cover learners from Kindergarten to Grade 6. "If you have a well-designed voucher system that is properly implemented, you won't need to build more classrooms. You give the voucher to the student, and the student goes to the nearest, least congested school. We can divert some resources to expand our voucher system, especially in the urban areas, and help alleviate the congestion of classrooms," said Gatchalian. Aside from tapping private schools' excess capacities, Gatchalian pointed out that expanding the voucher system could also help in the recovery of private school enrollment, which suffered during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Data from the DepEd and the Learner Information System revealed that from the pre-pandemic level of 4.3 million in School Year (SY) 2019-2020, enrollment in private schools is down to 3.62 million for SY 2022-2023, a dip of 16%. Based on data from the Department of Education (DepEd) and the 2023-2028 Philippine Development Plan (PDP), 32% (12,524) of 39,186 schools for Kindergarten to Grade 6 have congested classrooms. Forty-one percent (4,208) of 10,188 junior high schools have congested classrooms, while 50% (3,737) of 7,520 senior high schools have congested classrooms. According to DepEd Assistant Secretary for Operations Francis Cesar Bringas, the agency faces a backlog of around 159,000 classrooms nationwide, which would require a budget of P397 billion. Under the 2024 proposed national budget, however, only P10 billion was allocated to the DepEd for the construction of 7,100 classrooms. Mas malawak na voucher system para tugunan ang siksikan sa mga classroom isinusulong ni Gatchalian Upang matugunan ang siksiksan sa mga silid-aralan, lalo na sa mga pampublikong paaralan sa mga urban areas, muling isinulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang kanyang panukala na palawakin ang saklaw ng voucher system. Ayon sa Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, tutugunan ng pinalawak na voucher system ang problema ng siksikan sa mga silid-aralan nang hindi naglalaan ng malaking pondo at panahon sa pagpapatayo ng mga classroom. Kasalukuyang saklaw ng voucher system ang mga mag-aaral ng senior high school sa pamamagitan ng Senior High School Voucher Program (SHS-VP), isang programang nagbibigay ng tulong pinansyal sa mga kwalipikadong mag-aaral mula sa mga nakikilahok na pribadong paaralan o non-Department of Education (DepEd) schools. Natatanggap ng mga benepisyaryo ang tulong pinansyal sa pamamagitan ng mga voucher. Iminungkahi kamakailan ni Gatchalian ang pagpapalawak sa programa upang maging saklaw din nito ang mga mag-aaral mula Kindergarten hanggang Grade 6. "Kung maayos ang disenyo ng voucher system at maipapatupad ito ng maayos, hindi na kailangang magpatayo pa ng maraming mga silid-aralan. Pwedeng ibigay ang voucher sa mag-aaral, at maaari na siyang magpunta sa pinakamalapit na paaralang hindi siksikan. Maaari nating ilaan ang pondo para palawakin pa ang ating voucher system, lalo na sa mga urban areas, upang matugunan ang siksikan sa ating mga classroom," ani Gatchalian, Ayon pa sa senador, makakatulong ang programa sa mga pribadong paaralan upang makabawi mula sa pinsalang dulot ng pandemya ng COVID-19. Batay sa datos ng DepEd at ng Learner Information System, lumalabas na mula sa 4.3 milyong mag-aaral noong School Year (2019-2020), bumaba ang enrollment sa mga pribadong paaralan sa 3.62 million ngayong SY 2022-2023, o katumbas ng 16% porsyento. Batay din sa datos ng DepEd at ng 2023-2028 Philippine Development Plan (PDP), 32% (12,524) sa 39,186 na mga paaralan para sa Kindergarten hanggang Grade 6 ang mga may silid-aralang nagsisiksikan ang mga mag-aaral. Apatnapu't isang porsyento (4,208) sa mga 10,188 junior high school ang may congested classrooms, at 50% (3,737) naman para sa 7,520 senior high school. Ayon kay DepEd Assistant Secretary for Field Operations Francis Cesar Bringas, tinatayang 159,000 na silid-aralan ang kulang sa buong bansa, bagay na kinakailangan ng P397 bilyong pondo. Sa ilalim ng panukalang 2024 national budget, P10 bilyon lamang ang nakalaan sa DepEd para sa pagpapatayo ng 7,100 na mga silid-aralan.