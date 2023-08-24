Professor Haertsch as the new owner for Cosmos Aesthetics
SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Associate Professor Peter Haertsch A.M, a specialist in plastic and reconstructive surgery, has taken the helm as the new owner and leader of Cosmos Aesthetics.
With over 40 years of distinguished service in the field, Associate Professor Peter Haertsch A.M brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our team. He has been instrumental in the development of the Burns Unit at Concord Repatriation General Hospital and Wollongong Hospital, serving as its Director and the Head of Department, respectively.
Associate Professor Peter Haertsch A.M primary role at Cosmos Aesthetics will be to oversee our clinical training and further develop our policies and procedures in this rapidly evolving area of medicine. His commitment to the highest standards of patient care and safety aligns perfectly with our ethos at Cosmos Aesthetics.
In addition to his impressive career in Australia, Associate Professor Peter Haertsch A.M has made significant contributions to the global medical community. He has participated in over 40 trips with Interplast, a voluntary organization treating children with congenital deformity in developing countries. He has also made significant contributions to the plastic surgery literature, particularly in the area of burns.
In recognition of his exceptional service, Associate Professor Peter Haertsch A.M was awarded the Order of Australia Medal in 2003 for his work treating the Bali bombing burn victims and a Member in the General Division (AM) in 2018 for significant service to medicine in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery.
We are confident that under the leadership of Associate Professor Peter Haertsch A.M, Cosmos Aesthetics will continue to provide the highest quality of care to our patients.
For more information about Associate Professor Peter Haertsch A.M and Cosmos Aesthetics, please visit our website.
Carolyn Aleksandrowicz
Cosmos Aesthetics
