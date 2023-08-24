Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,705 in the last 365 days.

Professor Haertsch as the new owner for Cosmos Aesthetics

Cosmos Aesthetics is are thrilled to announce that Associate Professor Peter Haertsch as the new owner and leader of Cosmos Aesthetics.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Associate Professor Peter Haertsch A.M, a specialist in plastic and reconstructive surgery, has taken the helm as the new owner and leader of Cosmos Aesthetics.

With over 40 years of distinguished service in the field, Associate Professor Peter Haertsch A.M brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our team. He has been instrumental in the development of the Burns Unit at Concord Repatriation General Hospital and Wollongong Hospital, serving as its Director and the Head of Department, respectively.

Associate Professor Peter Haertsch A.M primary role at Cosmos Aesthetics will be to oversee our clinical training and further develop our policies and procedures in this rapidly evolving area of medicine. His commitment to the highest standards of patient care and safety aligns perfectly with our ethos at Cosmos Aesthetics.

In addition to his impressive career in Australia, Associate Professor Peter Haertsch A.M has made significant contributions to the global medical community. He has participated in over 40 trips with Interplast, a voluntary organization treating children with congenital deformity in developing countries. He has also made significant contributions to the plastic surgery literature, particularly in the area of burns.

In recognition of his exceptional service, Associate Professor Peter Haertsch A.M was awarded the Order of Australia Medal in 2003 for his work treating the Bali bombing burn victims and a Member in the General Division (AM) in 2018 for significant service to medicine in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery.

We are confident that under the leadership of Associate Professor Peter Haertsch A.M, Cosmos Aesthetics will continue to provide the highest quality of care to our patients.

For more information about Associate Professor Peter Haertsch A.M and Cosmos Aesthetics, please visit our website.

Carolyn Aleksandrowicz
Cosmos Aesthetics
<carolyn@cosmosaesthetics.com.au>

You just read:

Professor Haertsch as the new owner for Cosmos Aesthetics

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more