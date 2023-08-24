Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,836 in the last 365 days.

Boat Christening Ceremony to Celebrate Nation’s First Plug-In Hybrid Inland Towing Vessel

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MEDIA ADVISORY
   
Contact: Matt Woodruff
  Vice President, Public & Government Affairs, Kirby Corporation
  Kirby Media Line: (713)435-1542
  public.affairs@kirbycorp.com
  RSVP Required to attend. Please see below!
   
Who: Kirby Inland Marine, LP, Shell, San Jac Marine, LLC, Kirby Corporation
   
What: A boat christening ceremony to welcome the new vessel “GREEN DIAMOND” to the Kirby Inland Marine fleet. The ceremony will include remarks by Kirby officials and representatives of Shell, the charterer and electricity supplier of the vessel. Tours of the boat will be available.
   
When: Friday, August 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
   
Where: Kirby Inland Marine Old River Fleet – Gate 6
  16524 DeZavala
  Channelview, Texas 77530
   
Why: Kirby is welcoming the nation’s first battery-electric plug-in hybrid inland towing vessel to its fleet. The boat has electric propulsion and can rely on shore and battery power most of the time, achieving an estimated 80% reduction in fuel use and related emissions.
   
Background: Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) is excited to combine the expertise of several of its subsidiaries: Kirby Inland Marine, LP, San Jac Marine shipyard and Stewart and Stevenson, along with a large group of outside specialists, to build the nation’s first plug-in hybrid inland towing vessel, which will operate in the Port of Houston on charter to Shell Trading (US) Company, moving barges throughout the port. Shell Energy Solutions1 is providing the power matched 100% by Green-e® certified renewable energy certificates to charge the vessel’s battery system.
   
Interview Opportunities: Remarks will be made by officials from Kirby and Shell. They will be available for interviews following the ceremony.
   
Photo Opportunities: The following photo opportunities will be available during and after the ceremony:
 
  • Remarks by
    • David Grzebinski, President and CEO, Kirby Corporation
    • Christian O’Neil, President, Kirby Marine Transportation Group, President, San Jac Marine, LLC
    • Karrie Trauth, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Shipping & Maritime, Shell
  • Blessing of the boat and presentation of the ship’s Bible by the Seamen’s Church Institute
  • Breaking the bottle of champagne
  • Ceremonial “Plugging-In” of vessel
  • Tours of the boat
Please RSVP by August 24, 2023, to Matt Woodruff at the email address or phone number above if you plan to attend or have questions.
   
NOTE TO EDITORS: This ceremony will take place at a Marine Transportation Related Facility subject to the Maritime Transportation Security Act of 2002. Only persons on the RSVP list will be admitted to the facility, so please contact us at BEFORE the event to be placed on the admission list. All guests and media must provide a government issued identification and be escorted at all times when within secure areas of the facility or vessel.
   
__________________________________________________________________________________
1 MP2 Energy Texas LLC d/b/a Shell Energy Solutions TX PUCT #10174


Primary Logo

You just read:

Boat Christening Ceremony to Celebrate Nation’s First Plug-In Hybrid Inland Towing Vessel

Distribution channels: Environment, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more