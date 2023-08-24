Case Packing Machines Market Set to Surge: Projections Point to US$ 879.0 Million by 2033 at CAGR of 3% Spanning Across Various Sectors | Future Market Insights Inc.

From food and beverages to pharmaceuticals and consumer products, The Case Packing Machines Market are anticipated to see widespread use. As businesses search for solutions that can cater to their specific requirements, adaptability emerges as a key factor driving their increasing popularity. Moreover, this report provides valuable insights into the industry's leading players, their individual market shares, and the current regional trends.

NEWARK, DEL, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Case Packing Machines Market is anticipated to be worth US$ 652.0 million in 2023 and US$ 879.0 million by 2033. Over the projected period of 2023 to 2033, revenue is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.0% .



At the end of 2022, the market for case packing machines was worth US$ 635.1 million . It is projected to rise by 2.7% year over year in 2023. By end use, snacks held more than 23% of the global market share in terms of value by the end of 2022.

The convenience of packaged foods allows people to prepare meals quickly and easily. With busy schedules and an increasing number of people working, packaged foods provide quick and convenient food options.

Due to substantial advancements in packaging technology, food producers are now able to increase the shelf life of their products. This allows customers to store up on packaged, non-perishable items, which eliminates the need for regular supermarket shopping.

As more consumers are adopting innovative shelf-ready food packets, food producers are witnessing a rising demand for food items. They are hence moving toward automatic packaging options such as case packers to increase the production capacity and reduce costs. The use of automatic end-of-line case packers might further enhance the safety and hygiene of food items, thereby making it more demandable.

Packaging solutions can utilize recyclable containers produced from materials such as corrugated cardboard, paperboard, or biodegradable polymers. These can easily replace conventional single-use packaging materials such as plastic or non-recyclable cardboard.

Compared to non-recyclable alternatives, these materials are recyclable, renewable, and have a lesser environmental effect. Real-time monitoring and packaging process optimization are made possible by integrating case packing equipment with intelligent automation and industry 4.0 technology.

It might make processes more efficient, assist find areas for improvement, and use resources less. Hence, demand for case packer equipment is increasing since current case packing machines are designed to be energy-efficient. They also use less electricity and minimizes the total carbon footprint of the packaging process.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

The case packing machines industry exhibited a CAGR of 2.2% during the historical period from 2018 to 2022.

India case packing machines industry is anticipated to offer an incremental opportunity of US$ 13.5 million over the evaluation period.

China case packing machines industry is estimated to provide an incremental opportunity of US$ 10.4 million by 2033.

By machine type, the side load segment is expected to offer an incremental opportunity of US$ 88.7 million during the forecast period.

Based on automation, the automatic segment is likely to hold 92.1% of the market share in 2033.





“The packaging sector is rapidly adapting to new cutting-edge technologies and introducing smart packaging to ultimately enhance production capacity of end users. Production of customized machines to suit business footprints are also an option. This can help to save a lot of cost in one time investment. As these machines are highly efficient and lasts up to more than 40 years in several cases, their demand might expand,” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturers of case packing machines are spending money on research & development to create more sophisticated models with better capabilities. In order to improve productivity, accuracy, and adaptability, this entails integrating automation, robotics, and AI. Real-time monitoring, proactive maintenance, and intelligent features are more commonplace.

Case packing machines are being developed by several manufacturers to support environmentally friendly packaging methods in response to growing environmental concerns. This could entail using energy-efficient technologies, utilizing eco-friendly materials, and improving package designs to cut waste. These could further help reduce the machine's environmental impact.

For instance,

J.L. Lennard and Cama Group formed a collaboration in May 2022 for the markets in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. J.L. Lennard is an exclusive distributor for machinery, parts, and life cycle services.





Case Packing Machines Market Research:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2023) US$ 652.0 million Projected Market Valuation (2033) US$ 879.0 million Value-based CAGR (2023 to 2033) 3.0 % Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Value (US$ million) Segments Covered Machine Type

Automation

Capacity

End Use

Region Key Countries Covered United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

GCC Countries

China

India

Australia Key Companies Profiled BluePrint Automation

Mpack Group

Douglas Machine Inc.

Delkor Systems, Inc.

IMA Group

FOCKE & CO

Ishida Europe Ltd

Somic Packaging

Case Packing Systems BV (Xano Group)

Brenton, LLC

ABRIGO SPA.

Cama Group

Fallas Automation

Clearpack

SERPA PACKAGING SOLUTIONS (ProMach)

A+F Automation + Fördertechnik GmbH - EOL Group

Aagard Group Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends and Pricing Analysis

Get More Valuable Insights into Case Packing Machines Market Report

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global case packing machines industry, analyzing historical demand from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033. The study reveals growth projections on the global case packing machines market by machine type (top load, side load, and wrap around), automation (semi-automatic, and automatic), capacity (less than 10 CPM, 10 to 25 CPM, 25 to 50 CPM, 50 to 100 CPM), end use (snacks, frozen food, confectionary, chocolates and bars, cereals, bakery, powder, coffee and tea, pet food, dairy products and other food), and regions.

