Boil water advisory lifted for everyone in Medical Lake and Strathview

Latest update includes all areas impacted by the Gray Fire.

OLYMPIA – The City of Medical Lake lifted its boil water advisory for the entire city of Medical Lake. Test results show the water is safe to drink.

City officials issued the boil water advisory Friday evening due to concern high water use during the fires could cause the system to lose water pressure. When water pressure is low and unstable contamination may be drawn into the water system, which could make people sick. Fortunately, operators kept proper water pressure.

Medical Lake lifted its boil water advisory Saturday except for the area directly affected by the Gray Fire, which is where water lines were damaged. Damaged lines in that area are shut off and the water has been tested and is safe to drink for returning customers.

For the latest information visit the City of Medical Lake Facebook page.

