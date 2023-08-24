Jamaica Disaster Recovery Center to Relocate to Wardsboro

The Disaster Recovery Center in Jamaica (Windham County) will cease operations at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, and relocate to Wardsboro (Windham County).

It will reopen at 8 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, and continue with regular hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday. The new address is:

Wardsboro Town Hall

99 Main St.

Wardsboro, VT 05355

Other recovery centers are also open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday, at the following locations:

Waterbury Armory

294 Armory Drive

Waterbury, VT 05676

Asa Bloomer Building

88 Merchants Row, Suite 330

Rutland, VT 05701

Barre Auditorium

16 Auditorium Hill

Barre, VT 05641

Barton Memorial Building

17 Village Square

Barton, VT 05822

Springfield Health Center

100 River St.

Springfield, VT 05156

Cabot Town Hall (relocated from Danville)

3084 Main St.

Cabot, VT 05647

Northern VT University -- McClelland Hall

131 College Hill Road

Johnson, VT 05656

Vermont College of Fine Arts University

36 College St.

Montpelier, VT 05602