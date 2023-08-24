Jamaica Disaster Recovery Center to Relocate to Wardsboro
The Disaster Recovery Center in Jamaica (Windham County) will cease operations at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, and relocate to Wardsboro (Windham County).
It will reopen at 8 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, and continue with regular hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday. The new address is:
Wardsboro Town Hall
99 Main St.
Wardsboro, VT 05355
Other recovery centers are also open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday, at the following locations:
Waterbury Armory
294 Armory Drive
Waterbury, VT 05676
Asa Bloomer Building
88 Merchants Row, Suite 330
Rutland, VT 05701
Barre Auditorium
16 Auditorium Hill
Barre, VT 05641
Barton Memorial Building
17 Village Square
Barton, VT 05822
Springfield Health Center
100 River St.
Springfield, VT 05156
Cabot Town Hall (relocated from Danville)
3084 Main St.
Cabot, VT 05647
Northern VT University -- McClelland Hall
131 College Hill Road
Johnson, VT 05656
Vermont College of Fine Arts University
36 College St.
Montpelier, VT 05602