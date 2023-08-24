President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for Alaska

WASHINGTON – FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Alaska to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by flooding from May 12 to June 3, 2023.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the Copper River Regional Educational Attendance Area (REAA), Kuspuk REAA, Lower Kuskokwim REAA, Lower Yukon REAA, and Yukon Flats REAA. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding also is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the flooding in the Bering Strait School REAA, Copper River REAA, Kuspuk REAA, Lower Yukon REAA, and Yukon Flats REAA.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Lance E. Davis has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.