Bably Bhasin Signs Publishing Deal with CelebrityPress® To Co-Author Success In Any Economy with Brian Tracy

Bably Bhasin

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Making-An-Impact’ Disruptive Entrepreneur and Visionary, Bably Bhasin, partners with CelebrityPress® to co-author the highly anticipated book, Success In Any Economy, alongside esteemed entrepreneur and Best-Selling Author® Brian Tracy. This dynamic collaboration unites visionary leaders and accomplished professionals to provide readers with a comprehensive guide to success in all economic climates.

Anticipated to make its debut in the Fall of 2023, Success In Any Economy is a collection of insights, strategies, and real-life experiences that showcases the collective wisdom of industry pioneers.

Bably’s profound expertise, combined with the global influence of Brian Tracy, will undoubtedly make Success In Any Economy an invaluable resource for individuals seeking to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

The publication will be launched under CelebrityPress® LLC imprint, admired for its commitment to showcasing the insights of prominent ThoughtLeaders® worldwide.

Bably Bhasin's selection as a co-author is a testament to her exceptional accomplishments and her unwavering commitment to making an impact. As the Founder and CEO of Sameza Pte Ltd, the visionary behind the one-and-only-health-transforming-rice in the world namely Sameza Vintage Collection (SVC), Bably has demonstrated her prowess in creating exceptional innovative products that are health-saving, life-changing, and generation thriving. The regal superfood curated for The Royal Families, also aided in dramatically improving the health of her husband and fellow patients on the battle against cancer. Together with its health-transforming abilities and the prestigious Harvard Medical School accreditation, SVC continues to garner international acclaim and captivate the attention of health-conscious individuals and the culinary world alike.

Recognized as a 'Rice Queen,' Bably has transcended boundaries by revolutionizing the way people consume daily staples. Her journey, marked by prestigious awards and recognition, reflects her mission to enhance lives and champion health and well-being. Bably's triumph on The Virtual Shark Tank, hosted by the Original Shark Mr. Kevin Harrington, solidifies her status as a trailblazer and a beacon of hope for millions.

In her quest to drive positive change, Bably has appeared on notable platforms, including Michelin Guide, theAsianparent, and CNA938, sharing her message of resilience and transformation. Her commitment to making a global impact is underscored by her foray into global markets, making her health-transforming superfood accessible to millions worldwide.



A portion of the royalties generated from Success In Any Economy will be donated to the Entrepreneur’s International Fund, an organization dedicated to creating awareness for charitable causes.

For an in-depth exploration of Bably Bhasin's transformative journey and contributions, please visit:

• Learn more: www.sameza.com