Upcoming full closure of Farrington Highway for the Mākaha Bridge Project No. 3 and 3A

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces an upcoming full closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) for the installation of the permanent bridge steel truss for Mākaha Bridge No. 3A (the bridge past Kili Drive) as part of the Mākaha Bridge Replacement Project No. 3 and No. 3A.

This will be a continuous, 72-hour full closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions, between Kili Drive and Makau Street, beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 through 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.

Pedestrian access will be maintained through the work area throughout the weekend. However, pedestrian access will be halted from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 for the installation of the new bridge. TheBus service will be suspended between Makau Street and Mākua Valley Road during closure hours.

Residents in the communities affected by the closure, between Makau Street and Mākua Valley Road, are encouraged to take part in HDOT’s community mitigation efforts.

Mitigation plans include a 24-hour, on-demand shuttle service and hotel reimbursement program, up to $202 per night, per household for three nights, for affected residents. Please note that proof of residency is required to take advantage of mitigation programs. The hotel reimbursement program requires sign-up prior to the closure date.

For up-to-date closure information, call the project hotline at 808-441-9724. For mitigation program information and a map of the work area, please click here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/makaha-bridge-replacement-project-no-3-and-no-3a/

First responders have been notified and will be allowed access through the work zone during closure hours. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. In the event of a red-flag warning, or natural disaster warning during closure hours, HDOT will implement safety measures to protect the public.

Bridge installations are scheduled to be completed in October 2023. HDOT will make another announcement with the work schedule for the installation of the permanent bridge structure for Bridge 3 (the bridge prior to Kili Drive). The anticipated completion of the project overall is December 2023.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas.

HDOT thanks the public for their cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

Electronic message boards will be posted with closure information. Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.

