Lubricants Market worth $187.9 billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 2.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Lubricants Market size is projected to reach USD 187.9 billion by 2027 from USD 164.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 2.7% between 2022 and 2027, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Lubricants are defined as various compounds like fluids, oils, and greases. Lubrication is an essential process for numerous industries as it helps to reduce the friction between moving parts or surfaces to enhance the efficiency of machines.

Lubricants are manufactured using base oil, which is categorized as mineral oil, synthetic oil, and bio-based oil. Mineral oil and synthetic oil are sourced from petroleum crude, whereas bio-based oils are sourced from vegetable oil. The primary factor that is driving the global lubricants market is massive industrialization in the developing parts of the world, the increasing disposable income, and rapid urbanization in emerging countries.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=182046896

Browse in-depth TOC on “Lubricants Market”.

488 - Market Data Tables

64- Figures

361 - Pages

List of Key Players in Lubricants Market:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Netherlands) ExxonMobil Corporation (U.S.) Chevron Corporation (U.S.) BP p.l.c. (U.K.) TotalEnergies SE (France) Petrochina Company Limited (China) Sinopec Corp (China) LUKOIL (Russia) Fuchs Petrolub AG (Germany) Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd (Japan) among others

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Lubricants Market:

Driver: Increased demand for high performance engines

Increased demand for high performance engines Restraint: Growth in demand of hybrid vehicles and increasing battery price parity

Growth in demand of hybrid vehicles and increasing battery price parity Opportunity: Demand for renewable energy to positively impact the lubricants market

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on base oil, the market is segmented into mineral oil, synthetic oil, and bio-based oil. Synthetic oils are expected to witness the highest growth between 2022 and 2027.

Based on product type, the lubricants market is segmented into engine oil, hydraulic fluid, metalworking fluid, gear oil, compressor oil, grease, turbine oil, and others.

Based on the end-use industry, the lubricants market is segmented into transportation and industrial lubricants.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=182046896

Synthetic-oil based lubricants can be customized according to the requirement so that it can have a controlled molecular structure with predictable properties. Furthermore, they have superior properties than mineral oil-based lubricants.

Grease is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in terms of both volume and value, from 2022 to 2027. Greases are cost-effective for the lubrication of systems. Lubricating oil may require an expensive system for proper circulation of the oil and devices for the retention of oil. Mining, construction, and transport industries are heavily dependent on grease. Grease is primarily used in bearing applications. Bearing is used in processes involving mechanical movement. It is used to reduce frequent bearing failures due to increased friction.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=182046896

Industrial lubricant is expected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2022 to 2027. The industrial lubricant market will be driven by the growth of the construction, mining, manufacturing, and power generation sectors. Power generation is one of the major consumers of lubricants and is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The commercial vehicle segment is expected to drive the transportation segment in the lubricant market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for lubricants during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. Improved lifestyle due to increasing income, growing population, and growth of the industrial sector in China, India, and ASEAN is projected to propel the growth of the lubricants industry in the region. The presence of major manufacturers, such as Petrochina Company Limited (China), Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. (Japan), Sinopec Corp (China), and ENEOS Holdings, Inc.(Japan), is expected to further fuel the lubricants market growth in the region.

Browse Adjacent Markets Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com