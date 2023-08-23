Fire closures and big game hunting in the Panhandle: Helpful resources and information

Idaho Fish and Game rarely alters hunts or offers rain checks for controlled hunt tags because of fires. That’s because fires typically affect only a portion of a hunting unit and are usually put out or controlled before the hunting season ends.

Hunters affected by a fire closure can choose between adjusting their schedules to hunt later in the season or exchange general tags to hunt in a different area. Exchanges must be made before the season begins.

Hunters with controlled hunt tags may also exchange them for general season tags before the controlled hunt begins, but controlled-hunt fees would not be refunded.

Helpful resources and tips before heading into the mountains

Check the Fish and Game Idaho Fire Map to ensure the area you want to hunt isn’t closed or on fire. This map is your single most valuable resource for researching closures.

Leave your house with 2-3 hunting areas in mind in case you need to unexpectedly alter your plans.

If your preferred hunting areas are inaccessible, take advantage of the opportunity to explore new areas or consider postponing your hunt to a later date if that’s an option.

Try to avoid hunting fresh burns. They will likely have a lot of people, machines and activity, decreasing the chances that game is still in the area.

Please pay attention and adhere to all fire-related signage at all times.

Expect to encounter downed trees on roads and trails. Bring a chain or tow rope and a chainsaw to help you get where you want to go.

Watch for smoke from smoldering fires and stay away from those areas.

Take advantage of Fish and Game resources to plan your next hunt:

Here are some helpful resources from Idaho Panhandle National Forests:

Follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular updates and news or contact us at 208-769-1414.