MEHRD ICT brings Louna Community High School to go digital

Students of Louna Community High School in Russell Islands can now conduct their research online right at their school following delivery and installation of ten Solar Computers on August 19th-20th ,2023.

The installation of solar computers is a component of the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Research Hub Project of the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) designed to enhance access to quality learning resources and funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (DFAT) and New Zealand Ministry of Foresign Affairs and Foreign Affairs (MFAT).

The ten solar computers were handed over to the school by MEHRD ICT Manager, Mr Peter Suiramo and were received by the school principal, Mr. James Ira and witnessed by teachers and students.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Mr. Suiramo said the Research Hub will serve as a digital repository, containing a variety of digital learning resources that teachers and students can access.

He said the aim of the project is to develop an ICT research hub for students to use for research, as well as to search appropriate teaching, and learning materials.

He explained that under this project ten schools from each province, including Honiara, are being earmarked to pilot the project as solar computer research centres.

He said Louna CHS is the first recipient to have a research hub and hopefully the nearby schools in around Russell Islands will also benefit from the project.

“This project seeks to improve digital literacy among remote secondary students, enabling them to become competent in accessing digital information relevant to their studies.

“The project aims to enhance student access to digital information, thereby supporting and enriching the learning experience,” he said.

Louna CHS Principal Mr. James Ira expressed his gratitude to MEHRD and donor partners (Australian DFAT and New Zealand MFAT) for assisting the school to access digital learning through financial support provided to purchase the computers.

He said, as technology is fast growing around the world, it is timely for schools in rural areas to upgrade their learning through digital learning.

Meanwhile, Mr Suiramo acknowledged Lataran Tura and Peter Damien Tura for facilitating access and logistics for transporting the computers to the school.

Furthermore, he emphasized his commitment to maximizing the utility of the solar computers to enhance students’ learning within the school.

To mark the celebration of their happiness, the ceremony was concluded with three joyful cheers!

Installation of the Computer Lab