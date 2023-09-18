California-based Bilflo Joins American Staffing Association Represents $161-Billion Staffing and Recruiting Industry
Bilflo interfaces with your front office (ATS, CRM) and back office processes (Time Management, Payroll, Accounting), it eliminates the need to enter data manually in multiple places.
Bilflo, specializing in automated billing & analytics for staffing, joins the American Staffing Association. Showcasing at Staffing World 2023, Booth #1207.
We're more than just a company; we're a group of industry experts who have come together to specifically address the unique challenges within the staffing and recruiting sector.”CHINO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bilflo, headquartered in Chino Hills, California has joined the American Staffing Association, the national trade association representing the $161-billion U.S. staffing and recruiting industry.
— Barrett Kuethen, CEO of Bilflo
Bilflo primarily focuses on automated billing for staffing companies by collecting and monetizing the TIME for accuracy in (a) client billing and (b) paying contractors.
The platform is unique because of its ability to aggregate 3 crucial data sets of every staffing company (Sales Activity, Time, & Money) and provide REAL-TIME Sales and GP analysis.
Bilflo offers staffing businesses a comprehensive solution that combines the powerful features of both platforms, including:
Simplified Contractor Management: Effortlessly track contractor and team member time with Bilflo's mobile-friendly timecards and bulk time imports from other time-tracking software.
Automated Invoicing: Leverage built-in overtime rules to automatically convert time data into invoices.
Open API: Seamlessly integrate Bilfo's software with existing systems, enabling smooth data exchange and enhanced productivity.
Real-time Reporting: Access valuable business intelligence and set and track team member goals with performance management tools.
By providing these advanced functionalities, Bilfo enables staffing and recruiting firms to simplify contractor management, automate invoicing, utilize an open API for system integration, and access real-time reporting to drive data-informed decision-making.
"We're more than just a company; we're a group of industry experts who have come together to specifically address the unique challenges within the staffing and recruiting sector, providing effective staffing solutions to bridge any operational gaps. Our recent affiliation with the American Staffing Association is a testament to our unwavering commitment to maintaining ethical, legal, and professional standards in every aspect of our operations." CEO Barrett Kuether.
We are excited to announce that Bilflo will be participating in the upcoming Staffing World Conference 2023, which will be held from October 3-5. You can find the Bilflo booth at #1207. We cordially invite all attendees to drop by our booth to learn more about our innovative back-office automation solutions and how they can revolutionize your staffing and recruiting operations.
For more information about Bilflo, visit www.bilflo.com.
For more information about the American Staffing Association, visit www.americanstaffing.net.
About Bilflo
Bilflo is back office automation software designed to radically increase the efficiency of staffing agencies. By offering a wide range of features, including timecard management, automated invoicing, and real-time reporting, Bilflo empowers businesses to optimize their operations and focus on growth.
Bilflo's emphasis on automation aligns with the trend of workplace efficiency highlighted in the recent press release, "Automation Key to Future of Work under Great Reset." Adopting Bilflo enables businesses to stay competitive in the evolving work landscape, positioning them for continued success.
As of 2022, Bilflo processed $100M in billable invoices, managed 2.7 million billable hours, and served 5,000 users.
About the American Staffing Association
The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.
Kevin Nguyen
Bilflo
714-986-5565
kevin@bilflo.com
