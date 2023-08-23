TWIN CITY FOODS, INC., RECALLS FROZEN SUPER SWEET CORN and MIXED VEGETABLES BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK

August 22, 2023, Twin City Foods, Inc. of Stanwood, Washington, is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Not-Ready-To Eat Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables in retail bags, due to a potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To date, there have been no actual consumer reports of human illness or other complaints associated with this product.

The recall has been initiated because finished products may potentially be contaminated with the Listeria monocytogenes, based on one customer’s 3rd party lab results for the IQF sweet cut corn.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and immediately return the product to the store where they purchased it for a full refund.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.