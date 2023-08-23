Homicide: 200 Block of N Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in the 200 block of N Street, Southwest.

At approximately 2:49 pm, First District officers responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced and remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. While investigating, an adult male victim was located deceased inside of the location suffering from a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered on the scene.

The female decedent has been identified as 70-year-old Lucy Williams of Southwest, DC. This is being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide.

The exact cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

