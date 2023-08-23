Arrest Made in an Enticing a Child Offense: 5000 block of 3rd Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Enticing a Child offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in the 5000 block of 3rd Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:50 pm, the suspect attempted to entice a juvenile female to engage in sexual contact.

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 76-year-old Michael Sharp of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Enticing a Child.