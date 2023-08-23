State Bar Gave Old Bar Exams to 2 Sacramento Applicants in July

(Subscription required) Two people who took California’s July 2023 bar exam were given the wrong tests, the state bar announced Tuesday. The two applicants who sat for the exam at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento received two essay questions and the performance test that appeared on the February 2023 exam, the agency said in a press release.
