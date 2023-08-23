Illinois EPA Announces Six Fall 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events

ILLINOIS, August 23 - One-day collection events to be held in addition to five long-term collection locations





SPRINGFIELD -Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim is announcing six upcoming Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) one-day collection locations for the Fall of 2023. These collection events are co-sponsored by units of local government and provide residents the free opportunity to safely dispose of unused or leftover hazardous products commonly found in homes.





"Illinois EPA's one-day Household Hazardous Waste collection events provide opportunities for residents to safely get rid of unused and unwanted chemicals and other hazardous products often found in homes," said Director Kim. "We continue to see great attendance at collection locations throughout Illinois, showing the ongoing need for these important events. We thank our local partners for helping make each one of them possible."





One-day collections are open to all Illinois residents and operate from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the day of the event. Pre-registration is required for all Fall 2023 collection events. Residents participating are encouraged to bring chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides, and pesticides, old or outdated medication, and similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections. ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals, and business wastes.





For safe transport of HHW, residents are asked to:

• Pack HHW items in a disposable box to avoid spilling during transport.

• Keep like chemicals together and separate unlike chemicals.

• Secure lids and make sure containers are not leaking.

• Place box(es) of HHW in the empty trunk or storage compartment of your vehicle, away from passengers during transport.

• Remain in vehicle at collection site. On-site personnel will remove the HHW from your vehicle.









In addition to the one-day collections, the following long-term collection facilities are available for disposal of HHW throughout the year:





Hours: Saturdays 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Sundays 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Phone: 630-420-6095

• Rockford, Four Rivers Sanitation Authority, 3333 Kishwaukee, Winnebago County

Hours: Saturdays 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Sundays Noon - 4:00 PM, Phone: 779-348-7425

Hours: Tuesdays 7:00 AM - Noon, Thursdays 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM, and

First Saturday of every month 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Phone: 312-744-3060

• Lake County, The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County (SWALCO) currently operates a long-term household chemical waste collection program. Information and a collection schedule can be found on their website ( The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County (SWALCO) currently operates a long-term household chemical waste collection program. Information and a collection schedule can be found on their website ( www.swalco.org ) or by calling 847-336-9340.

Appointments are required . See website to schedule your appointment. Questions: 618-296-5237 or Hours: First Saturday and Third Friday of every Month 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM.. See website to schedule your appointment. Questions: 618-296-5237 or recycling@co.madison.il.us







