DU QUOIN STATE FAIR PARADE CANCELED DUE TO FORECASTED EXCESSIVE HEAT

Du Quoin, IL - Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure safety of parade participants and spectators, the Du Quoin State Fair Parade is canceled for Friday evening, August 25. The decision was reached after consultation with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and working with forecasts from the National Weather Service. The ribbon cutting ceremony will continue as scheduled at 5:30pm.





"With forecasts projecting a high of 100 degrees and heat indexes between 111 and 117 degrees, we feel canceling the parade is in the best interest of our parade participants," said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. "This is not to take away from people enjoying the fair safely, but to avoid a clustering of families along the parade route and parade participants in costumes and uniforms from overheating. We are working to ensure the safety of all fairgoers and we encourage all to enjoy the Du Quoin State Fair safely. With the exception of Friday, we are very encouraged that the forecast looks to provide comfortable weather for the remainder of the fair."





Other steps are also being taken to accommodate the extreme weather. The Fairytales on Ice performance scheduled for Friday evening at 7:00pm will be moved from the Grandstand to inside the Southern Illinois Center. Families with previously purchased tickets will be provided preferred seating. Free hydration stations will also be placed throughout the fairgrounds.





In addition to the first aid station inside the north end of the grandstand, several buildings on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds serve as cooling centers, including:

Harness Club Room on the second floor of the Grandstand

Expo Hall

Southern Illinois Center

First Heat Building

Second Heat Building





Please look to the Du Quoin State Fair social media accounts for additional announcements. The Du Quoin State Fair runs from Friday, August 25 through Monday, September 4.