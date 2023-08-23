Submit Release
Statement by Premier Dennis King on the announcement of a replacement ferry being secured for 2024 and beyond

CANADA, August 23 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement following the announcement of a replacement ferry being secured for Northumberland Ferries Limited:  

“This is a welcomed announcement that will provide stability and consistency for our important transportation link between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia for 2024 and beyond.  

I would like to thank Minister MacAulay for his advocacy and dedication to ensuring a replacement ferry was permanently secured after the fire last summer onboard the mv Holiday Island. This replacement ferry will provide Islanders and tourists reassurance that there will be a reliable and consistent service between Wood Islands, PEI and Caribou, Nova Scotia going forward; especially after the challenging start to the season we had in 2023 because of mechanical issues.     

While this will help stabilize the service, our government will continue to work with the Government of Canada and Minister MacAulay to ensure a new ferry is still a priority to ensure that this vital service continues to support the economy and tourism in Eastern PEI for many years to come.” 

