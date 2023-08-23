Full-day closure of Highway 4 tomorrow to finish clearing boulders

CANADA, August 23 - Work is continuing toward the full reopening of Highway 4 at Cameron Lake Bluffs.

A full-day closure tomorrow will allow crews to complete the crucial work of removing large, hazardous boulders.

Weather permitting, the closure will take place tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

This marks the second of two full-day closures, allowing crews to remove approximately a dozen refrigerator-sized boulders as part of the rock-scaling work being done at Angel Rock – the most challenging segment of the bluff. The first closure saw the removal of five large boulders – the largest of which was approximately 1.2 cubic meters – and 10 truckloads of rock debris from the area.

The highway remains open to scheduled single-lane-alternating traffic while crews continue to secure the steep bluffs above the highway following the destabilization caused by the Cameron Lake Bluffs wildfire.

Outside of the full-day closure tomorrow, the highway will continue to be closed for two periods daily until opening, from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., and from 1:30 p.m. until 5 p.m., until the work is completed. There will be no closures overnight or on weekends.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://drivebc.ca/

Images from Highway 4 and the detour route can be found here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/tranbc/albums/72177720308899528/with/52962540906/