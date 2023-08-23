When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: August 23, 2023 FDA Publish Date: August 23, 2023 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Salmonella contamination and presence of rodent activity at the distribution center & temperature abuse Company Name: Inmar Supply Chain Solutions Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Numerous human food, animal (pet) food, medical devices, and drug products

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Inmar Supply Chain Solutions, LLC (“Inmar”), is voluntarily recalling FDA regulated products* contained in pallets stored in Inmar’s Arlington, Texas facility between May 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, the (“FDA Recalled Products”). The FDA Recalled Products were stored in this facility during a time when there may have been a pest control problem at the facility. In addition, because of recent unusually hot weather, the FDA Recalled Products may have been subjected to temperatures in excess of the storage condition instructions on the product labeling.

The Company has not received any customer complaints or reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Risk Statement: There are numerous hazards associated with rodents including the potential presence of Salmonella. Use or consumption of affected products may present risk of illness due to the potential presence of Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in infants, young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant persons, persons with pre- existent pathology (e.g., patients with cancer undergoing chemotherapy treatments, organ transplant recipient, etc.) and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. Additionally, products stored under temperatures in excess of storage conditions instructions in the product labeling could potentially lead to decreased product effectiveness.

The FDA Recalled Products were sold to salvage buyers. Inmar has notified those salvage buyers by email and notified them to destroy any FDA Recalled Product.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Chris.Yerzy@Inmar.com , Monday-Friday, 8 am – 4pm PST.

About Inmar:

Inmar has been a trusted partner and third-party logistics provider for over 30 years providing returns management, liquidation services, as well as the handling of product recalls for manufacturers and retailers. We are working closely with the FDA on this voluntary recall.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

*FDA regulated products include food, over the counter ("OTC") human or animal drugs, over the counter medical devices, dietary supplements, and/or cosmetics, medical devices such as diapers, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene, condoms, etc.