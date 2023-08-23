Make More Offers Challenge: An Exclusive 5-Day Online Masterclass for Business Transformation

New York, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, New York -

Unlock powerful business strategies with acclaimed business strategist Myron Golden, Ph.D., from September 11th-15th.

In a world where businesses constantly strive to stand out, the right strategy can be a game-changer. Enter the "Make More Offers Challenge", spearheaded by the acclaimed business strategist, Myron Golden, Ph.D. Slated for September 11th to 15th, this 5-day online masterclass aims to equip participants with cutting-edge business strategies, providing a roadmap to craft compelling offers and supercharge their growth trajectory. Don't just run a business; transform it with actionable insights from a seasoned expert.

The Make More Offers Challenge, slated for September 11th to 15th, isn't just another online course. It's an interactive experience designed to resonate with participants from various industries. The event promises engagement, especially with its real-time Q&A sessions. Plus, Myron has introduced a groundbreaking segment exclusively on the fifth day. Attendees will learn how to plan and execute their own successful events, a crucial skill in today's dynamic business environment. Each participant will be equipped with tools and strategies for event planning, turning every attendee into a potential event maestro. And remember, this challenge isn't a mere passive session; it's a commitment, asking attendees to dedicate 1-2 hours daily for a week to witness genuine transformation.

For those eager to join, two distinct packages have been curated. The General Admission, priced at $97, offers access from Noon-1:00pm EST, ensuring participants can grasp core concepts and techniques. For a more enriching experience, the VIP Experience, available for $297, starts an hour earlier at 11:00am and extends till 1:00 pm EST. VIP attendees not only receive extended learning but also the invaluable opportunity for closer interactions with Myron Golden, amplifying their event experience.

For those truly looking to elevate their business game, the VIP Experience is a game-changer. It's more than just extra time; it's a golden ticket to a deeper dive into business mastery. Participants in this elite group enjoy 1:1 engagement opportunities with Myron Golden himself, a chance to address specific business challenges and get direct guidance. This exclusive experience ensures a profound understanding and personalized solutions, leading to tangible outcomes. Past VIP attendees frequently credit these sessions as turning points in their business journeys, a testament to the unparalleled value of the VIP sessions.

Participants of past challenges rave about the transformative impact of Myron's sessions. Nat, a previous VIP attendee, shared, "There's nothing quite like the one-on-one coaching sessions with Myron. He helped me break through my business barriers and achieve new heights." Echoing this sentiment, Tina Lorenz stated, "This is a man who truly CARES. He sees your potential, even when you falter, and supports your success journey." Matt, another beneficiary of Myron's advice, exclaimed, "I took Myron's advice and made $75,000 in just four days with an old course!" These real-world experiences are just a few among countless testimonies of the tangible success participants achieve through the challenge.

With three decades in the business realm, Myron Golden, Ph.D., has proven his expertise time and again. As the author of bestsellers like "From The Trash Man to The Cash Man" and "B.O.S.S. Moves: Business Mastery Secrets", he turns challenges into triumphs. Contracting polio as an infant, Myron's journey of overcoming adversity is a testament to his resilience. This personal experience, coupled with a black belt in martial arts, showcases his indomitable spirit and discipline. His mastery in marketing, along with a unique blend of biblical principles, positions him as a beacon for entrepreneurs aiming for sustainable success.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yx2udyAxJu4

Don't miss out on this transformative opportunity. Those interested can register now for the challenge and elevate their business at myrongoldenlive.com.

