Arrest Made in an Enticing a Child Offense: 5000 block of 3rd Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Enticing a Child offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in the 5000 block of 3rd Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 7:50 pm, the suspect attempted to entice a juvenile female to engage in sexual contact.

 

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 76-year-old Michael Sharp of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Enticing a Child.

