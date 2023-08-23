Old Fashioned Fun and Games Day at Government House Saturday August 26th

CANADA, August 23 - Released on August 23, 2023

Step back in time with carnival fun at the Old Fashioned Fun and Games Day at Government House. From 11:20 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. this Saturday, all ages are welcome to try their hand at traditional games like hoop and stick, ball and cup, or give the stilts a try.

“Join us at Government House this Saturday for Old Fashioned Fun & Games Day, it’s an opportunity to create memories while enjoying classic carnival games and activities,” Minister Responsible for Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris said. “We’re excited to provide a unique and fun experience that’s sure to be a blast from the past.”

Other bygone games include football and milk can toss. You can test your strength with the clown striker and bring your sports skills for electronic basketball and the golf putt.

Provincial Capital Commission's Executive Director Jenna Schroeder added, "The PCC is excited for this year’s edition of the Old Fashioned Fun and Games Day at Government House. This event provides the perfect opportunity for families to celebrate the last days of summer."

Each game requires one ticket to play for 50 cents per ticket or two dollars for five tickets. Please note that it will be cash only for game tickets.

No carnival is complete without a special treat. Refreshments will also be available to purchase on-site.

In addition to lawn games and the puppet show, visitors can also experience the historic Edwardian Gardens, designed more than a hundred years ago and in full summer display. Free tours of Government House will be offered every hour on the hour. Tour this National Historic Site and museum depicting the life of the Lieutenant Governor's household at the turn of the last century.

From the young to the young at heart, everyone is encouraged to join in the old fashioned fun -- no registration is required.

For information on Government House's business hours and exhibits or to book a tour, go to https://governmenthousesk.ca/.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kerri Ward-Davis

Government Relations

Regina

Phone: 306-787-8544

Email: kerri.warddavis@gov.sk.ca