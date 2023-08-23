SIRT Investigates In-Custody Incident in Regina

CANADA, August 24 - Released on August 23, 2023

On Tuesday, August 22 at approximately 4:43 a.m. the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Regina Police Service (RPS) regarding an incident that had recently occurred in the RPS Detention Unit.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

On the morning of August 21, a 23-year-old male turned himself in at the front counter of RPS headquarters in relation to outstanding warrants from another police service. The male waited in the RPS lobby while the warrants were confirmed with that police service. Once confirmed, the individual was arrested and booked into cells at approximately 11:59 a.m. On August 22, around 3:45 a.m., the adult male was found non-responsive in his cell and EMS was contacted. Police and EMS provided first aid and the male was transported to Regina General Hospital in critical condition. At approximately 4:49 p.m., the man was declared deceased. The Coroners Service has been notified and is conducting an investigation, which will include a post-mortem examination, toxicology and microscopy.

Immediately following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and five SIRT investigators was deployed to Regina to begin their investigation. A community liaison will also be appointed pursuant to S.91.12(1)(a) of The Police Act, 1990. While the man was in hospital, several packages containing an unknown substance or substances were removed from the man's body, which have been seized as exhibits and will be submitted for testing as part of SIRT's investigation.

SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the cause of and the circumstances surrounding the man's death. No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.

