St. Johnsbury Barracks / Gross negligent operation, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and other charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A4006184

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Owen Ballinger

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: August 23, 2023, at 1215 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 122, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATIONS: Gross Negligent Operation, Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Arrest on Warrants, Violation of Conditions of Release.

ACCUSED: Christopher Degreenia

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

A man accused of trying to run over a St. Johnsbury police officer earlier this month was apprehended Wednesday by the Vermont State Police following a vehicle pursuit in Lyndon. Christopher Degreenia, 34, of Lyndonville was spotted driving on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury and failed to stop when troopers attempted to pull him over. Troopers pursued Degreenia, who ultimately crashed his car on Vermont Route 122 in Lyndon. He then ran from the scene, and troopers pursed him. Degreenia resisted arrest and attempted to choke a trooper who was attempting to take him into custody. The trooper suffered moderate injuries and was treated and subsequently released at Northern Vermont Regional Hospital. Degreenia was arrested and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing.

Degreenia has arrest warrants issued by the court for aggravated operation without owner’s consent and violation of conditions of release with bail set at $500, along with a hold-without-bail warrant for eluding law enforcement, negligent operation, aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, loaded gun in a motor vehicle, gross negligent operation and two counts of violation of conditions of release.

In connection with Wednesday’s incident, Degreenia is facing new charges of gross negligent operation, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and violation of conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, St. Johnsbury

LODGED – YES

LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex St. Johnsbury

BAIL: Hold without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED