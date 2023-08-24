Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center to Adopt Riverain Technologies ClearRead™ CT For Earlier Detection of Lung Cancer
MIAMISBURG, OH, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverain Technologies, a medical device company revolutionizing chest imaging interpretation with Clear Visual Intelligence™ (CVI), announced today that Dayton VA Medical Center is now using ClearRead™ CT with CVI to more quickly and reliably detect lung cancer in veteran patients.
“Finding lung cancer early is vital to improving patient outcomes,” said Steve Worrell, CEO, Riverain Technologies. “ClearRead™ CT with Clear Visual Intelligence is a unique and proven solution that significantly improves the detection of pulmonary nodules, and we’re thrilled to provide this advanced technology for the care of our veterans in Dayton.”
ClearRead uses a unique suppression technology that goes beyond standard background-impaired imaging interpretation to reveal actionable nodules in chest imaging to detect pulmonary nodules accurately and quickly.
As the leader in thoracic imaging interpretation tools for pulmonary nodules, Riverain Technologies was selected to provide ClearRead CT to 22 VA hub locations and 87 spoke sites across the country, as part of the VA’s Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP). ClearRead CT was also recently deployed at the Pittsburgh and Fresno Medical Centers.
The Dayton VA Medical Center serves more than 40,000 veterans each year and is one of the oldest VAs in the nation. LPOP chose ClearRead CT to help improve the lung cancer survival rate for veterans across the U.S., which aligns with Riverain’s mission to eliminate delayed cardio-thoracic disease diagnoses.
Veterans are particularly at risk for lung cancer and suffer lower survival rates than the general population. Nearly 8,000 veterans are diagnosed with lung cancer each year. Detecting lung cancer in its earliest stages is the most effective route to treatments that improve survival rates.
ClearRead technology is a state-of-the-art approach utilizing the latest advances in deep learning. The advanced algorithm produces a vessel-suppressed series that aids the radiologist through the removal of the vascular structures and machine noise, allowing them to read the CT images faster and more accurately. Radiologists can then use ClearRead to view additional quantitative information when lesions are detected. ClearRead CT reduces missed nodules by 29% and reduces nodule search time by 26%.*
About Riverain Technologies
Riverain Technologies is on a mission to revolutionize radiology by eliminating delayed cardiothoracic disease diagnoses. Using a unique suppression technology, ClearRead solutions with CVI remove the interfering normal structures within the chest, like bones and vessels, and machine noise, which can compromise accurate and efficient diagnoses. This provides an unimpaired view that enables the radiologist to uniquely focus on the actionable data in chest imaging to precisely detect, characterize, and report findings to improve diagnostic accuracy and advance earlier intervention. For more information: https://www.riveraintech.com/.
*Lo, S. B., Freedman, M. T., Gillis, L. B., White, C. S., & Mun, S. K. (2018). JOURNAL CLUB: Computer-Aided Detection of Lung Nodules on CT With a Computerized Pulmonary Vessel Suppressed Function. American Journal of Roentgenology, 210(3), 480–488. doi: 10.2214/ajr.17.18718.
