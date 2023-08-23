Dr. Ji Han, NY Spine Care

NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management Announces Their New Hires, Expert Anesthesiologists.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NY Spine Care is a leading provider of interventional pain management treatment options, committed to helping patients who suffer from a variety of conditions. Led by the experienced physician, Dr. Ji Han, NY Spine Care offers personalized treatment plans that are designed to achieve the best possible results. From neck pain to lower back pain and everything in between, every aspect of the patient's condition is taken into account when crafting a customized treatment plan. What sets NY Spine Care apart is their commitment to quality care, with every treatment tailored to meet the individuala's specific needs. With an experienced team of physicians, patients can expect proven solutions to alleviate pain and improve their overall quality of life.

Recently, Dr. Ji Han has added two Anesthesiologist experts, Dr. Volpe and Dr. Kholdarova to the team, ensuring that every patient receives access to the latest and most effective treatments available.

NY Spine Care has recently reinforced its team with the addition of two Anesthesiologist experts, Dr Volpe and Dr Kholdarova. Their expertise will be invaluable to the clinical's treatments, especially when it comes to procedures like epidural injections and vertebral Kyphoplasty. Having trained anesthesiologists on hand ensures that any amount of anesthesia required can be administered safely and effectively, minimizing the amount of discomfort patients experience during their procedures.

NY Spine Care offers various treatment options for those suffering from back pain, including Lumbar Sympathetic Blocks, epidural steroid injections, and Medial Branch Blocks for progression to radio frequency ablations. One non-surgical treatment option is medial branch blocks. This injection helps to pinpoint the root of the problem and are minimally invasive. The procedure involves injecting anesthetic medication to near small medial nerves connected to specific facet joints. This can alleviate pain associated with arthritis-related low back pain. Patients at NY Spine Care can benefit greatly from having an Anesthesiologist on hand to assist with these procedures. With a high success rate, this form of treatment can offer significant relief to those in pain and looking for a non-surgical solution.

At NY Spine Care, the utmost care and expertise is what every patient is guaranteed to receive. This is attributed to the highly trained medical staff who specialize in spine related disorder. Among the medical professionals at NY Spine Care are Dr. Volpe and Dr. Kholdarova who has undergone years of extensive training to become anesthesiologists. As medical doctors, they have honed their knowledge in anesthesia care, pain management, and critical care medicine, not to mention the necessary understanding of the human body to treat patients to the best of their ability. With this wealth of experience, Dr. Volpe and Dr. Kholdarova bring a great deal of value to the team and their patients at NY Spine Care. With them, patients are guaranteed high-quality care during their journey to recuperation.

