NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported revenue for the second quarter ended July 30, 2023, of $13.51 billion, up 101% from a year ago and up 88% from the previous quarter.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $2.48, up 854% from a year ago and up 202% from the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $2.70, up 429% from a year ago and up 148% from the previous quarter.

“A new computing era has begun. Companies worldwide are transitioning from general-purpose to accelerated computing and generative AI,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

“NVIDIA GPUs connected by our Mellanox networking and switch technologies and running our CUDA AI software stack make up the computing infrastructure of generative AI.

“During the quarter, major cloud service providers announced massive NVIDIA H100 AI infrastructures. Leading enterprise IT system and software providers announced partnerships to bring NVIDIA AI to every industry. The race is on to adopt generative AI,” he said.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2024, NVIDIA returned $3.38 billion to shareholders in the form of 7.5 million shares repurchased for $3.28 billion, and cash dividends. As of the end of the second quarter, the company had $3.95 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization. On August 21, 2023, the Board of Directors approved an additional $25.00 billion in share repurchases, without expiration. NVIDIA plans to continue share repurchases this fiscal year.

NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on September 28, 2023, to all shareholders of record on September 7, 2023.

Q2 Fiscal 2024 Summary

GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings

per share) Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q2 FY23 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $ 13,507 $ 7,192 $ 6,704 Up 88% Up 101% Gross margin 70.1 % 64.6 % 43.5 % Up 5.5 pts Up 26.6 pts Operating expenses $ 2,662 $ 2,508 $ 2,416 Up 6% Up 10% Operating income $ 6,800 $ 2,140 $ 499 Up 218% Up 1,263% Net income $ 6,188 $ 2,043 $ 656 Up 203% Up 843% Diluted earnings per share $ 2.48 $ 0.82 $ 0.26 Up 202% Up 854%





Non-GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings

per share) Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q2 FY23 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $ 13,507 $ 7,192 $ 6,704 Up 88% Up 101% Gross margin 71.2 % 66.8 % 45.9 % Up 4.4 pts Up 25.3 pts Operating expenses $ 1,838 $ 1,750 $ 1,749 Up 5% Up 5% Operating income $ 7,776 $ 3,052 $ 1,325 Up 155% Up 487% Net income $ 6,740 $ 2,713 $ 1,292 Up 148% Up 422% Diluted earnings per share $ 2.70 $ 1.09 $ 0.51 Up 148% Up 429%

Outlook

NVIDIA’s outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 is as follows:

Revenue is expected to be $16.00 billion, plus or minus 2%.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 71.5% and 72.5%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $2.95 billion and $2.00 billion, respectively.

GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are expected to be an income of approximately $100 million, excluding gains and losses from non-affiliated investments.

GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be 14.5%, plus or minus 1%, excluding any discrete items.



Highlights

NVIDIA achieved progress since its previous earnings announcement in these areas:

Data Center

Gaming

Second-quarter revenue was $2.49 billion, up 11% from the previous quarter and up 22% from a year ago.

Began shipping the GeForce RTX™ 4060 family of GPUs, bringing to gamers NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture and DLSS, starting at $299.

Announced NVIDIA Avatar Cloud Engine, or ACE, for Games, a custom AI model foundry service using AI-powered natural language interactions to transform games by bringing intelligence to non-playable characters.

Added 35 DLSS games, including Diablo IV, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Baldur’s Gate 3 and F1 23, as well as Portal: Prelude RTX, a path-traced game made by the community using NVIDIA’s RTX Remix creator tool.

Professional Visualization

Second-quarter revenue was $379 million, up 28% from the previous quarter and down 24% from a year ago.

Announced three new desktop workstation RTX GPUs based on the Ada Lovelace architecture — NVIDIA RTX 5000, RTX 4500 and RTX 4000 — to deliver the latest AI, graphics and real-time rendering, which are shipping this quarter.

Announced a major release of the NVIDIA Omniverse platform, with new foundation applications and services for developers and industrial enterprises to optimize and enhance their 3D pipelines with OpenUSD and generative AI.

Joined with Pixar, Adobe, Apple and Autodesk to form the Alliance for OpenUSD to promote the standardization, development, evolution and growth of Universal Scene Description technology.

Automotive

Second-quarter revenue was $253 million, down 15% from the previous quarter and up 15% from a year ago.

Announced that NVIDIA DRIVE Orin™ is powering the new XPENG G6 Coupe SUV’s intelligent advanced driver assistance system.

Partnered with MediaTek, which will develop mainstream automotive systems on chips for global OEMs, which integrate new NVIDIA GPU chiplet IP for AI and graphics.



CFO Commentary

Commentary on the quarter by Colette Kress, NVIDIA’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, is available at https://investor.nvidia.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

NVIDIA will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results and current financial prospects today at 2 p.m. Pacific time (5 p.m. Eastern time). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at NVIDIA’s investor relations website, https://investor.nvidia.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until NVIDIA’s conference call to discuss its financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement NVIDIA’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, or earnings, per diluted share, and free cash flow. For NVIDIA’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has shown a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude acquisition termination costs, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and other costs, IP-related costs, legal settlement costs, contributions, other, gains and losses from non-affiliated investments, interest expense related to amortization of debt discount, and the associated tax impact of these items where applicable. Free cash flow is calculated as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less both purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets and principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets. NVIDIA believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user’s overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. The presentation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the company’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling industrial digitalization across markets. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:

NVIDIA CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 30, 2023 July 31, 2022 July 30, 2023 July 31, 2022 Revenue $ 13,507 $ 6,704 $ 20,699 $ 14,992 Cost of revenue 4,045 3,789 6,589 6,646 Gross profit 9,462 2,915 14,110 8,346 Operating expenses Research and development 2,040 1,824 3,916 3,443 Sales, general and administrative 622 592 1,253 1,183 Acquisition termination cost — — — 1,353 Total operating expenses 2,662 2,416 5,169 5,979 Operating income 6,800 499 8,941 2,367 Interest income 187 46 338 64 Interest expense (65 ) (65 ) (131 ) (132 ) Other, net 59 (5 ) 42 (19 ) Other income (expense), net 181 (24 ) 249 (87 ) Income before income tax 6,981 475 9,190 2,280 Income tax expense (benefit) 793 (181 ) 958 6 Net income $ 6,188 $ 656 $ 8,232 $ 2,274 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.50 $ 0.26 $ 3.33 $ 0.91 Diluted $ 2.48 $ 0.26 $ 3.30 $ 0.90 Weighted average shares used in per share computation: Basic 2,473 2,495 2,472 2,500 Diluted 2,499 2,516 2,495 2,526









NVIDIA CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

July 30, 2023 January 29, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 16,023 $ 13,296 Accounts receivable, net 7,066 3,827 Inventories 4,319 5,159 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,389 791 Total current assets 28,797 23,073 Property and equipment, net 3,799 3,807 Operating lease assets 1,235 1,038 Goodwill 4,430 4,372 Intangible assets, net 1,395 1,676 Deferred income tax assets 5,398 3,396 Other assets 4,501 3,820 Total assets $ 49,555 $ 41,182 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,929 $ 1,193 Accrued and other current liabilities 7,156 4,120 Short-term debt 1,249 1,250 Total current liabilities 10,334 6,563 Long-term debt 8,456 9,703 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,041 902 Other long-term liabilities 2,223 1,913 Total liabilities 22,054 19,081 Shareholders' equity 27,501 22,101 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 49,555 $ 41,182









NVIDIA CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 30, July 31, July 30, July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 6,188 $ 656 $ 8,232 $ 2,274 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock based compensation expense 842 648 1,576 1,226 Depreciation and amortization 365 378 749 712 (Gains) losses on investments in non affiliates, net (60 ) 7 (45 ) 24 Deferred income taxes (746 ) (443 ) (1,881 ) (985 ) Acquisition termination cost — — — 1,353 Other (69 ) (5 ) (102 ) 18 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (2,986 ) 120 (3,239 ) (668 ) Inventories 296 (725 ) 861 (1,285 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (376 ) (293 ) (592 ) (1,554 ) Accounts payable 777 304 789 559 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 1,986 633 2,675 1,267 Other long-term liabilities 131 (10 ) 236 60 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,348 1,270 9,259 3,001 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 2,598 5,036 5,111 10,983 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities — 702 — 1,731 Purchases of marketable securities (2,542 ) (3,644 ) (5,343 ) (7,576 ) Purchase related to property and equipment and intangible assets (289 ) (433 ) (537 ) (794 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (13 ) (83 ) (49 ) Investments and other, net (214 ) (30 ) (435 ) (65 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (447 ) 1,618 (1,287 ) 4,230





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 30, July 31, July 30, July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to employee stock plans 1 1 247 205 Payments related to repurchases of common stock (3,067 ) (3,345 ) (3,067 ) (5,341 ) Repayment of debt (1,250 ) — (1,250 ) — Payments related to tax on restricted stock units (672 ) (305 ) (1,179 ) (837 ) Dividends paid (99 ) (100 ) (199 ) (200 ) Principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets (11 ) (14 ) (31 ) (36 ) Other — 1 — 1 Net cash used in financing activities (5,098 ) (3,762 ) (5,479 ) (6,208 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 803 (874 ) 2,493 1,023 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,079 3,887 3,389 1,990 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,882 $ 3,013 $ 5,882 $ 3,013 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,783 $ 3,013 $ 5,783 $ 3,013 Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 99 — 99 — Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 5,882 $ 3,013 $ 5,882 $ 3,013 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 227 $ 1,081 $ 328 $ 1,108









NVIDIA CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 30, April 30, July 31, July 30, July 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 9,462 $ 4,648 $ 2,915 $ 14,110 $ 8,346 GAAP gross margin

70.1 % 64.6 % 43.5 % 68.2 % 55.7 % Acquisition-related and other costs (A) 119 119 121 239 214 Stock-based compensation expense (B) 31 27 38 58 76 IP-related costs 2 8 — 10 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 9,614 $ 4,802 $ 3,074 $ 14,417 $ 8,636 Non-GAAP gross margin 71.2 % 66.8 % 45.9 % 69.7 % 57.6 % GAAP operating expenses $ 2,662 $ 2,508 $ 2,416 $ 5,169 $ 5,979 Stock-based compensation expense (B) (811 ) (708 ) (611 ) (1,518 ) (1,151 ) Acquisition-related and other costs (A) (18 ) (54 ) (54 ) (72 ) (110 ) Acquisition termination cost — — — — (1,353 ) Legal settlement costs — — — — (7 ) Contributions — — (2 ) — (2 ) Other (C) 5 4 — 10 — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,838 $ 1,750 $ 1,749 $ 3,589 $ 3,356 GAAP operating income $ 6,800 $ 2,140 $ 499 $ 8,941 $ 2,367 Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 976 912 826 1,887 2,913 Non-GAAP operating income $ 7,776 $ 3,052 $ 1,325 $ 10,828 $ 5,280 GAAP other income (expense), net $ 181 $ 69 $ (24 ) $ 249 $ (87 ) (Gains) losses from non-affiliated investments (62 ) 14 7 (46 ) 24 Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount 1 1 1 2 2 Non-GAAP other income (expense), net $ 120 $ 84 $ (16 ) $ 205 $ (61 ) GAAP net income $ 6,188 $ 2,043 $ 656 $ 8,232 $ 2,274 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 915 927 833 1,843 2,940 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (D) (363 ) (257 ) (197 ) (622 ) (478 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 6,740 $ 2,713 $ 1,292 $ 9,453 $ 4,736





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 30, April 30, July 31, July 30, July 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diluted net income per share GAAP $ 2.48 $ 0.82 $ 0.26 $ 3.30 $ 0.90 Non-GAAP $ 2.70 $ 1.09 $ 0.51 $ 3.79 $ 1.87 Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation 2,499 2,490 2,516 2,495 2,527 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,348 $ 2,911 $ 1,271 $ 9,259 $ 3,001 Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets (289 ) (248 ) (432 ) (537 ) (794 ) Principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets (11 ) (20 ) (15 ) (31 ) (36 ) Free cash flow $ 6,048 $ 2,643 $ 824 $ 8,691 $ 2,171





(A) Acquisition-related and other costs are comprised of amortization of intangible assets, transaction costs, and certain compensation charges and are included in the following line items: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 30, April 30, July 31, July 30, July 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 119 $ 119 $ 121 $ 239 $ 214 Research and development $ 12 $ 12 $ 10 $ 24 $ 19 Sales, general and administrative $ 6 $ 42 $ 44 $ 48 $ 91 (B) Stock-based compensation consists of the following: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 30, April 30, July 31, July 30, July 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 31 $ 27 $ 38 $ 58 $ 76 Research and development $ 600 $ 524 $ 452 $ 1,124 $ 836 Sales, general and administrative $ 211 $ 184 $ 159 $ 394 $ 315 (C) Other consists of assets held for sale related adjustments. (D) Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments, including the recognition of excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation under GAAP accounting standard (ASU 2016-09).









NVIDIA CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK

Q3 FY2024 Outlook ($ in millions) GAAP gross margin 71.5 % Impact of stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs 1.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 72.5 % GAAP operating expenses $ 2,950 Stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs (950 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 2,000

