Snap One Holdings Corp. Sets Fall 2023 Financial Conference and Industry Trade Show Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SNPO) (“Snap One” or the “Company”), a provider of smart living products, services, and software to professional integrators, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences and industry trade shows this fall:

Jefferies Industrials Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Format: In-Person Fireside Chat, 1x1 Meetings
Location: New York, NY

CEDIA Expo/Commercial Integrator Expo 2023
Date: Wednesday-Saturday, September 6-9, 2023
Format: Trade Show Floor Company Exhibit
Booth #: 1512
Location: Denver, CO
Information and Registration: Here

For additional information, please contact your financial institution’s representative or Snap One’s investor relations team at IR@SnapOne.com or 949-574-3860.

About Snap One
As a leading distributor of smart living technology, Snap One empowers its vast network of professional integrators to deliver entertainment, connectivity, automation, and security solutions to residential and commercial end users worldwide. Snap One distributes an expansive portfolio of proprietary and third-party products through its intuitive online portal and local branch network, blending the benefits of e-commerce with the convenience of same-day pickup. The Company provides software, award-winning support, and digital workflow tools to help its integrator partners build thriving and profitable businesses. Additional information about Snap One can be found at snapone.com.

Contacts

Media:

Danielle Karr
Director, Public Relations & Events
Danielle.Karr@SnapOne.com

Investors:

Tom Colton and Matt Glover
Gateway Group
949-574-3860
IR@SnapOne.com


