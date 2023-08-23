Snap One Holdings Corp. Sets Fall 2023 Financial Conference and Industry Trade Show Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SNPO) (“Snap One” or the “Company”), a provider of smart living products, services, and software to professional integrators, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences and industry trade shows this fall:



Jefferies Industrials Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Format: In-Person Fireside Chat, 1x1 Meetings

Location: New York, NY

CEDIA Expo/Commercial Integrator Expo 2023

Date: Wednesday-Saturday, September 6-9, 2023

Format: Trade Show Floor Company Exhibit

Booth #: 1512

Location: Denver, CO

Information and Registration: Here

About Snap One

As a leading distributor of smart living technology, Snap One empowers its vast network of professional integrators to deliver entertainment, connectivity, automation, and security solutions to residential and commercial end users worldwide. Snap One distributes an expansive portfolio of proprietary and third-party products through its intuitive online portal and local branch network, blending the benefits of e-commerce with the convenience of same-day pickup. The Company provides software, award-winning support, and digital workflow tools to help its integrator partners build thriving and profitable businesses. Additional information about Snap One can be found at snapone.com.

