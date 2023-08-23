Dresner Partners Advised Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado on Its Partnership With IVIRMA Global

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, an award-winning, FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado (Conceptions), on its partnership with IVIRMA Global. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 1986, Conceptions operates a fertility center with four office locations throughout Colorado, combining cutting-edge innovation, outstanding medical expertise, and individualized care. The Company offers the most advanced, comprehensive assisted reproductive techniques (ART) services available. Conceptions is recognized nationally for its clinical excellence and world-class patient care.

IVI was founded in 1990 by Professors José Remohí and Antonio Pellicer, becoming a leader in fertility treatment worldwide. In 2017, IVI merged with RMA of New Jersey, creating IVIRMA Global, a premier global fertility group with locations in Europe, the United States and Latin America. In 2023, IVIRMA Global partnered with leading investment company, KKR, to continue its expansion as the global fertility leader in research, outcomes, and patient care.



“We would like to thank the Dresner team for their support and expertise to help us secure a great result. We are excited to join forces with IVIRMA Global to continue to grow Conceptions. This partnership will strengthen our ability to enhance the patient experience, which has always been our core mission,” said Dr. Mark Bush, M.D., F.A.C.O.G., F.A.C.S., CEO of Conceptions.

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group at Dresner Partners said, “We truly enjoyed working with the team at Conceptions during the transaction process. Conceptions has a leading reputation for clinical excellence and will be a great addition to IVIRMA Global. Patients will benefit from the broader services and solutions that this collaboration will provide.”

“Conceptions’ patient-centered approach and innovative technologies that have served Colorado with outstanding reproductive care and the best success rates in the state, aligns perfectly with IVIRMA’s comprehensive and research-driven care model that has provided the highest level of reproductive medicine to patients worldwide,” said Javier Sánchez-Prieto, CEO of IVIRMA Global.

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, “Conceptions benefits from an excellent partner to support its next phase of development. Dresner’s expertise in the fertility space has enabled us to provide the best possible strategic advice. I want to commend Mitchell Stern, Brian Schofield, and James Jin from the Dresner team for their hard work and success on this transaction.”

More information on Conceptions can be found at www.conceptionsrepro.com. More information on IVIRMA Global can be found at www.ivirma.com.

Dresner Partners is the leading provider of investment banking services to the fertility (IVF) sector, having closed numerous transactions including the sale of IGENOMIX, the merger of RMANJ and IVI of Spain, the sale of Advanced Fertility of Chicago to Prelude Fertility, the sale of Santa Monica Fertility to Webster Equity Partners, the sale of In Via Fertility to InVitro Sciences (now First Fertility), the sale of Institute for Human Reproduction to Pinnacle Fertility, the sale of Dominion Fertility to Pinnacle Fertility, the sale of Center of Reproductive Medicine to US Fertility, the sale of IVF1 to Pinnacle Fertility, the sale of Fertility Institute of New Jersey & New York to Axia Women’s Health, and the sale of RADfertility to CCRM Fertility.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, and Palo Alto. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

