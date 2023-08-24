INDIGO Biosciences Announces Launch of Their New Website
INDIGO Bioscience’s new website ushers in a new era of convenience and innovation.STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIGO Biosciences, a leading provider of cell-based luciferase reporter assays, is excited to announce the launch of their new website. Researchers and scientists can now enjoy utilizing the modern, intuitive, and easy-to-use website.
“INDIGO’s assays are easy-to-use and provide scientists with the insights they need,” said Fred Marroni, President and CEO of INDIGO Biosciences. “We wanted to make sure our redesigned site did the same and makes doing business with INDIGO as quick and easy as it is to run our assays.”
The new website is the result of a great deal of research. Key stakeholders were interviewed, including customers from various industries, to learn what truly differentiated INDIGO and what improvements could be made to the site to better serve them. As a result, the INDIGO Biosciences website was designed to provide, first and foremost, a user-friendly experience. Here are some of the key features of the new and improved website:
- Sleek and Contemporary Design: INDIGO Bioscience’s new website has undergone a complete makeover, sporting a sleek and contemporary design. Rest assured, it's not just a visual update; it's all about an improved user experience tailored to customer needs.
- Streamlined Navigation: Finding products has never been easier. Updated navigation and filtering capabilities allow visitors to quickly explore INDIGO’s extensive portfolio of assays.
- Enhanced Search Functionality: Looking for specific products? Enhanced search functionality quickly leads users to the right solutions, saving them time and energy.
- Informative Product Pages: Visitors can learn everything they need to know about INDIGO Bioscience’s products through comprehensive and easily accessible product pages. Users can make informed decisions with all the information at their fingertips.
INDIGO Biosciences is pleased to provide a comprehensive update to their website. The revamped platform allows researchers and scientists to efficiently continue to make critical scientific discoveries with INDIGO Bioscience’s assays.
About the Company:
INDIGO Biosciences, Inc. is a leading provider of cell-based luciferase reporter assays. They offer assays as all-inclusive kits for use by scientists in their own labs, or INDIGO can perform the assays as a service. INDIGO products and services are used in a broad range of industries such as environmental monitoring, drug discovery, academia, and contract research organizations. Their assays have been used in labs worldwide and are demonstrated to provide fast, accurate, and reproducible results. INDIGO has a highly qualified technical team of scientists dedicated to supporting research clients through reliable, easy-to-use products and custom assay services.
