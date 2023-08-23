Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Submit Release
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.sportsmans.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call through September 13, 2023, and can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website.
                                                        
About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.
Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

Investor Contact:
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Riley Timmer
VP, Investor Relations
(801) 566-6681
investors@sportsmans.com


