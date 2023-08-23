Florida Attorney Gurtegh Singh Appointed as CEO of Social Payme
EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Payme, a pioneering fintech platform-as-a-service catering to social media influencers, proudly announces the appointment of Gurtegh Singh as its new CEO. Armed with a JD from Emory University and an MBA from the University of Miami Herbert Business School, Singh boasts an impressive corporate growth and strategy track record, playing a pivotal role in propelling City Furniture's revenue from $250 million to $1 billion within four years. In addition, Singh is a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and has successfully closed over $200 million worth of M&A deals.
"I am tremendously excited to assume the CEO role at Social Payme," Singh affirms. ‘This represents a remarkable opportunity to help influencers manage, market, monetize, and measure their social media content in a new way that has never been done before. Through our user-friendly mobile software, we will help influencers worldwide comply with ever-changing compliance regulations in over 47 countries (such as “Payola”).’
Gurtegh will oversee all operational facets, strategic implementations, and day-to-day management. Leveraging his comprehensive background in law, operations, and strategy, he is poised to lead the company through its forthcoming exponential growth phase. His profound understanding of regulatory landscapes pertinent to social media marketing, encompassing entities like the Federal Communication Commission (FCC), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and international laws, will be pivotal in establishing the industry benchmark for influencer certification, compliance, and verification.
Former Dean of Chicago Kent College of Law and current Chairman of Social Payme Technologies Inc., Harold Krent, commends the choice: "Gurtegh embodies the quintessential skill set and experience required of a visionary leader in this industry. I am confident he will chart the path to success for Social Payme. His extensive legal acumen and business leadership make him the ideal candidate to spearhead our journey in this burgeoning $20 billion market.
Social Payme Technologies Inc. is a groundbreaking fintech platform-as-a-service, revolutionizing the social media landscape for influencers by offering a suite of cutting-edge tools to help them manage, market, monetize, and measure their social media impact. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Social Payme sets its sights on a bold mission: democratizing social media economics and ownership for all users – influencers, brands, and followers alike. The company's forward-looking approach aligns with the dynamic social media influencer landscape, with plans to target the projected $84 billion influencer market by 2028.
