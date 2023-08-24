“The Vitality Code,” an Amazon Bestseller on Healing Inflammation, is FREE for 4 More Days From 24 August ’23

The Vitality Code: Four Pillars To Reverse-Engineer Illness, Heal Inflammation, And Ignite Your Life Force Energy

For those concerned with chronic illness, bestselling author & speaker Neil Cannon today released “The Vitality Code” available for free for five days on Amazon

Your body's ability to heal without drugs is greater than you have ever been allowed to believe” — Neil Cannon

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For anyone concerned with chronic inflammation, bestselling author and speaker Neil Cannon today released “The Vitality Code” available for free for five days on Amazon (08/23-08/27). The new book explores optimal health through the “Four Pillars of Vitality,” addressing chronic inflammation and anything that might be preventing the body’s ability to heal itself. Along with alleviation of a variety of chronic symptoms, many experience weight loss (when desired) as a side effect of addressing the inflammation, increased energy levels, improved mental and emotional well-being, and other benefits.

The Guardian discussed Inflammation as “2023’s hottest health topic.” Widely known to be the cause of most chronic illnesses, most have heard of it, yet few people can explain what it is, and how to reverse it. “The Vitality Code” takes you on a transformative journey and provides a roadmap to “reverse-engineer” the cause of your symptoms by addressing each essential area of health.

Inflammation was the “Secret” in the author’s previous #1 bestselling book, “The Vitality Secret” (2016), and has been the primary focus since 2015 with clients, enabling them to reverse a wide variety of conditions. Inflammation became Cannon’s focus after suffering from eczema for 30 years, unnecessarily. When he addressed the cause, the eczema disappeared. It became clear that similar principles could be applied to other illnesses and achieve extraordinary results.

“The Vitality Code” takes you on a deeper exploration, beyond just The Physical “Pillar,” and delves into the Mental, Emotional and Energetic “Pillars of Vitality.”

We are living in revolutionary times as people all over the world are reversing the “irreversible” and curing the “incurable.” The Science of Epigenetics has largely superseded the limitations of labels of genetic diseases, and most chronic conditions can be reversed.

“The Vitality Code” is currently free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (08/23-08/27).

“The Vitality Code” reached #1 on Amazon’s “Hot New Releases” and is approaching bestseller in Alternative Medicine Healing and Alternative Therapies.

5.0 out of 5 stars “A Personal Story”

So upfront let me say that I know Neil and in fact his healing coaching has helped me personally, has helped family members and friends. So I add that authority to my praise for this book. Neil takes a huge body of cutting-edge knowledge and crafts it into a presentation that deeply informs and awakens/alerts at the same time. As personal events unfold for family and friends, I intend to gift them copies of this latest version of Neil Cannon smarts. Impossible to find it not useful.

- Jay Levin, founder of LA Weekly.

5.0 out of 5 stars “The path to true health”

If you’re truly interested in humanity’s health and the health of the planet, please read this book. Neil clearly outlines how we have ended up in the widespread state of chronic illness AND what to do to reverse it, and feel the vitality that is your birth right on a day-to-day basis. I couldn’t put it down! Thank you, Neil, for these valuable insights. – Alexandra B.

If you are suffering from a chronic illness, low energy or depression, excess weight, or chronic pain, and feel you have “tried everything,” then this book might change your perspective, and give you hope.

About The Author:

Neil Cannon is an authority in holistic health, speaker, health coach, podcast host, and has been in the holistic health space for more than a decade.